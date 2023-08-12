Turning cooler over the weekend, hot and dry again next week

Over the weekend, expect highs in the 80s on Saturday and in the upper 70s on Sunday with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

There will be more moisture in place across Colorado, thanks to an increase in monsoon flow from the south. Early Sunday, a cold front will also slip into northeastern Colorado.

Early next week will be warmer again with highs returning to the 90s for Denver and the eastern plains. It will stay hot and dry in western Colorado with highs in the 90s.

There will be a chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms - mainly over the mountains.

