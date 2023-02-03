The great meltdown continues across the Denver metro area

DENVER - Temperatures have been climbing all week long and today will be the warmest day of the week! You'll find lots of sunshine for the morning drive, with 20s and 30s near sunrise.

Most areas will be pretty mild for the next few days, although the cold air will remain stuck in the high mountain valleys and in the South Platte River valley a little longer.

We'll climb into the 40s by lunch and then reach highs in the low to upper 50s across the Denver metro area. More 40s across the northern Front Range and northeastern plains, near Fort Collins, Longmont and Greeley.

The weekend will be mainly mild and dry with highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s for lower elevations and in the upper 20s to middle 30s in the mountains.

Snow will return to the mountains beginning Sunday afternoon and continue into Monday, but amounts are not expected to be heavy.

As for Denver’s next chance for snow, there is a possibility for flurries on Monday.

