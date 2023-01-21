Watch Now
The cold will hold for the weekend, with more snow next week

Mostly cloudy and chilly in Denver, with snow over SE Colorado Saturday
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jan 21, 2023
DENVER — There will be another chance for snow for parts of Colorado as a new storm system swirls into Colorado from the southwest. This storm will spread the heaviest snow over southeastern Colorado and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Saturday afternoon for the southeast quarter of the state. Areas under the warning can expect 4 to 8 inches of snow.

Denver and the I-25 Corridor will stay mainly cloudy, with a few snow showers possible. Today and tomorrow will stay cold, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

The mountains will also have light snow and continued cold temperatures, with highs in the upper teens to mid 20s and lows near zero degrees.

Yet another storm will bring more snow Sunday night and Monday with several more inches expected for Southern Colorado. The metro area will see a chance for light snow Sunday PM through Monday.

The snow will end Monday night, but the cold weather should hold through next week. Some light snow or flurries will also be possible next Wednesday.

Temperatures should moderate late next week, but the overall 7 to 10 day outlook will remain on the cold side.

