Sunshine and 70s in Denver again this afternoon

Pretty mild across Colorado through the coming weekend
Temperatures will drop a bit tomorrow, but nice fall weather continues all week
Posted at 6:00 AM, Oct 12, 2022
DENVER — It will be a gorgeous fall day across Colorado. Expect plenty of sunshine and calmer winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s in Denver, with 50s and 60s in Colorado's high country. It will still be breezy at times over the mountains and eastern plains.

A weak disturbance will roll through within the next 24 hours, dropping Denver's highs into the 60s, but conditions will remain pretty dry and mild.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s return under a sunny sky to round out the week. This weekend is also looking dry and pleasant, with highs in the 60s.

Right now is prime time for checking out the golden glow of the aspens! We have some wonderful suggestions for routes to take to see the best views with the help of our leaf peeping guide.

There are some indications on the longer range forecast models of a cooler and wetter period coming by the end of the month, with freezing overnight temperatures and perhaps even our first snowfall — we will keep watching!

