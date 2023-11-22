Watch Now
Sunshine and 60s in Denver Wednesday, but bitter cold on the way

Colorado's next storm hits on Thanksgiving
It will be unseasonably warm for late November with high temperatures in the 60s on the plains and 40s to low 50s in the mountains Wednesday. Our next cold front hits Colorado Thursday.
Posted at 6:06 AM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 08:16:12-05

It will be a sunny and pleasant Wednesday with high temperatures well above average statewide. Denver will see daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s, with 40s and 50s in the mountains.

Typically, Denver sees an average high in the low 50s this time of the year. So we will be about 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

By Thanksgiving, skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will turn colder. Snow will develop on Thursday night and continue through Friday.

It looks like we could see around 2 to 4 inches on Friday across the metro area, with much heavier snow in the mountains west of Denver and Fort Collins.

It will get bitterly cold to end the week. We'll see highs in the 20s on Friday, with single digits and low teens by early Sunday.

Temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend, and we'll see more 30s by Saturday and closer to 40 degrees on Sunday.

