It will be a sunny and pleasant Wednesday with high temperatures well above average statewide. Denver will see daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s, with 40s and 50s in the mountains.

Typically, Denver sees an average high in the low 50s this time of the year. So we will be about 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

By Thanksgiving, skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will turn colder. Snow will develop on Thursday night and continue through Friday.

It looks like we could see around 2 to 4 inches on Friday across the metro area, with much heavier snow in the mountains west of Denver and Fort Collins.

It will get bitterly cold to end the week. We'll see highs in the 20s on Friday, with single digits and low teens by early Sunday.

Temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend, and we'll see more 30s by Saturday and closer to 40 degrees on Sunday.

Sunshine and 60s in Denver Wednesday, but bitter cold on the way

