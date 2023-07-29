Sunny start to Saturday, with scattered late-day storms

This weekend, a similar weather pattern to what we saw all last week will prevail.

Expect highs in the low to mid-90s Saturday, with 70s and low 80s in the mountains. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are again possible Saturday and Sunday. Widespread thunderstorm activity is not expected.

Most of the storms will be moderate in strength, with a low risk of severe weather. The stronger cells will briefly produce some heavy rain, intense lightning, gusty winds and hail up to the size of a marble.

The western slope will remain very hot and dry with temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. Expect upper 70s to mid 80s in the mountains with some afternoon and early evening thunderstorms.

Next week, the weather pattern will finally begin to shift, according to the Denver7 weather team. Cloud cover will increase, slightly dropping temperatures bringing a better chance for some soaking rains.

