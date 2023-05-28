Sunny skies to start Sunday, ahead of scattered afternoon showers and storms

It's a beautiful Sunday morning, with sunshine and mild temperatures. We'll see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for metro Denver and in the 60s to low 70s in the mountains this afternoon.

Another round of late-day scattered showers and storms will again impact the region. A few strong to severe storms will be possible over the far eastern plains. The main threat would be large hail and damaging winds.

For the mountains and the metro, scattered storms may produce gusty winds, small hail and brief heavy rain. There will be a limited potential for flash flooding in the burn scars. Skies gradually clear statewide tonight.

Monday will be perhaps the warmest and driest day of the weekend, with just a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 80s, so get ready for a warm BOLDERBoulder. We'll see 50s for the start of the run and low 70s by 11 a.m.

What's Denver weather like in May?

If you're new to Colorado, May is one of those weird weather months that likes to show off its “adventurous” side. As the National Weather Service puts it, “Just about anything can happen in the month of May when it comes to Denver's weather.”

May is considered Denver’s wettest month of the year. The monthly mean for precipitation is 2.12 inches. The wettest May in Denver history (and wettest month ever) brought 8.57 inches of precipitation in 1876.

Flip through the interactive weather graphics below or at this link if you'd like to learn more about May weather in Colorado.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.