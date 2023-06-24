Watch Now
Sunny skies for the Front Range this weekend

Expect highs in the 80s Saturday, Sunday- then close to 90 next week
Posted at 7:26 AM, Jun 24, 2023
Welcome to the first official weekend of summer!

Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s with sunny skies this afternoon. Our average afternoon high is 86 degrees.

We will have sunshine all across the state which will stick with us all weekend.

For Sunday, temperatures will be in the 60s for the morning- if you are heading to the Pride Parade- the weather will be amazing! Sunny skies for the day along with a light breeze.

By Monday and Tuesday our highs will be near 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

