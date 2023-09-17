Sunny skies and warmer temps Sunday across Colorado

DENVER — A sunny and warmer Sunday is ahead for Colorado.

Highs will be in the low 80s in Denver and across the plains this afternoon. Expect 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

Conditions also look great for Sunday's Broncos game. If you're tailgating, expect temps in the 70s around 11am - then into the 80s for the rest of the afternoon. We will see mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

Temperatures will remain on the warm side into the first of next week, with low 80s expected from Monday through Wednesday.

A few isolated gusty storms will be possible, mainly in the mountains to start the week. A slight chance for storms and showers arrives for the plains Tuesday afternoon, but not a lot of widespread moisture is expected.

Temperatures cool slightly to round out the week, with highs back to the 70s.

