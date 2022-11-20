Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures on tap for Sunday

DENVER- Sunday will be dry and not as cold. Daytime highs return to the upper 40s to low 50s for the Denver area. Expect 30s and breezy conditions at times in the mountains.

No major storms are expected for the region through early next week. Dry and pretty pleasant conditions remain, with high in the low 50s Monday through Wednesday.

Our next weak front is set to roll in mid-week, bringing the chance for light snow to Colorado's high country through Thanksgiving. The plains will see stronger winds, but mainly dry conditions.

The Denver area is looking mostly sunny and cool for the holiday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s on Thursday.

Denver7 Weather

