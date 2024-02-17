Sunny skies and chilly temps Saturday. Warmer days on the way.

Friday night's storm dropped ice and snow across the Front Range and plains. Significant snowfall piled up in the high country. Skies have cleared quickly this Saturday and road conditions will improve through the day.

We'll see plenty of sunshine today, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Around two inches of snow fell Friday night into Saturday for much of Denver, with pockets of 3-4 inches in the eastern part of town and near the Palmer Divide, according to NWS snowfall analysis.

Tomorrow, more snow is set to roll into the high country, in the mountains mainly on or west of the Continental Divide. Clouds increase across the plains, but it will stay dry.

Around the Denver metro-area Sunday, expect highs to rebound to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Next week will start off mild and dry!

