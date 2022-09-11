Sunny and warmer Sunday across the Front Range

DENVER — Clearing skies and warmer Sunday in Denver. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s across the plains under a sunny sky this afternoon.

Monday will be dry and warmer again, with highs back in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive late Tuesday and Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay — now over southern California — swirls over the central Rockies.

Highs return to near average readings, in the low to mid-80s Wednesday through the end of the week.

Despite the recent hot and dry weather, there are reports of the aspen beginning to change color, keep an eye out for those first signs of gold!

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.