Sunny and warm weather settling in across Colorado Wednesday

DENVER — It's going to be another gorgeous day, but quite a bit warmer than Tuesday.

Temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s Wednesday afternoon across the northeastern part of the state and more 70s for the mountains.

Dry and warm weather is expected through Saturday with plenty of sunshine statewide. We'll see highs in the low 90s for the rest of the week.

Saturday will be a warm and pleasant day with afternoon highs near 90 degrees. It will be a nice morning for the Buffs game at Folsom field Saturday with readings in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Temperatures will start to dip on Sunday with a slight chance of storms and showers for the Broncos game that afternoon and early evening. Highs in the low 80s on Sunday.

By early next week, there will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms and cooler weather once again. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the 70s in the Denver area.

High temperatures in the upper 80s Wednesday

