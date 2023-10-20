Denver nears record warmth Friday with high temperatures in the low 80s

DENVER — The warm and dry weather sticks around to end the week. The metro area will see daytime high temperatures around 20 degrees above normal. The record high for Denver is 83 degrees, set back in 1950.

The mid-October weather remains beautiful across the central Rockies as the main storm track is well to our north- over the northern plains and southern Canada.

The weather will be warm through Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s in Denver and along the I-25 Corridor. Overnight lows will also remain mild in the 40s across the Front Range each morning.

A dry cold front will push across the state Saturday evening with slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday. Expect daytime highs in the mountains to be in the upper 50s to mid 60s, with 70s for lower elevations. The weather will be beautiful on Sunday for the Broncos and Packers game with temperature in the 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

The next chance for any rain or snow is heading for the state by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as storms begins to develop over the Rocky Mountain region.

Sunny and warm weather Friday, staying dry and mild through the weekend

