Sunny and warm across the Denver metro area today

Pretty warm and dry for late September, more fall-like weather across Colorado this weekend
It will be another warm and dry day across the Denver metro area, with highs in the low to mid-80s this afternoon. More fall-like weather will settle in this weekend.
Posted at 5:46 AM, Sep 28, 2022
DENVER — It's going to be a pretty warm and dry couple of days along the Front Range.

You'll see plenty of sunshine and 50s this morning for the early commute. We'll see upper 70s by lunch and highs in the low to mid-80s by 4 p.m. Expect highs in the 60s to 70s in the mountains — great for checking out aspens with the help of our leaf peeping guide.

Our average high this time of year is in the mid- to upper 70s, so we will be above that through Thursday.

More fall-like weather will return on Friday and through the weekend as a cold front slides into the central Rockies. Expect a better chance of showers in the mountains starting Thursday and developing for Denver on Friday. Highs in Denver will slip back to the lower 70s.

It will be cooler, with a better chance of showers over the weekend. Highs will drop to the upper 40s to low 50s in the mountains, with 60s to near 70 degrees for Denver and the northeast plains.

