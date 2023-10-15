Sunny and seasonal Sunday, ahead of a big warm up

DENVER— Sunny skies and milder temperatures return this Sunday. Highs will climb to the upper 60s across the metro-area and plains. Expect mainly 50s in the mountains and dry conditions state-wide.

To start the week, we'll see mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s on Monday and warm to near 80 degrees on Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay above average through the end of the week, with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s Wednesday through Friday in Denver. Winds will be gusty at times, leading to the potential for elevated fire danger over the plains.

Highs climb to the 60s and even low 70s in the mountains... Unseasonably warm temperatures for mid to late- October.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.