Sunny and pleasant Sunday. Temps stay above average.

DENVER- The record high for Denver was 83 degrees, on Friday-set back in 1950- we broke that record with a high of 86 degrees. On Saturday the record was 83 degrees, and we missed it by 1 degree...reaching 82 degrees at DIA.

Our normal high in Denver for late-October is 63 degrees. Expect highs in the upper 70s to near 80 on Sunday afternoon.

Overnight lows will also remain mild in the 40s across the Front Range each morning through mid-next week.

The weather will be beautiful on Sunday for the Broncos and Packers game with temperature in the 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures stay warmer than normal through much of next week. Highs will be in the low 80s on Monday, then low to mid-70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The next chance for any rain or snow is heading for the state by Thursday of next week as storms begins to develop over the Rocky Mountain region.

