Sunny and pleasant Sunday- staying unseasonably warm and dry next week

Highs in the low 60s today, nearing 70 by Tuesday
Posted at 10:14 AM, Nov 12, 2023
Another pleasant and sunny day is ahead. Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 60s Sunday.

We'll see readings in the 40s and low 50s in the mountains as a new round of ski resorts open up for the season. There will be lots of sunshine in the mountains, but it'll still definitely be cold enough for snow making during the overnight hours with lows in the teens!

Monday through Wednesday will be unseasonably warm for mid-November, with highs in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees across the metro-area.

The weather pattern may shift a bit later next week as a storm system moves out of the Pacific Northwest. Some snow showers may develop over the mountains toward the end of the week, with rain showers possible and slightly cooler temperatures in Denver to start the weekend.

