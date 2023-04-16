Sunny and milder state-wide Sunday

DENVER — Sunday, expect mostly sunny state-wide and warmer temperatures. A pleasant Spring-day is ahead!

Highs will be seasonal, in the low to mid-60s for Denver and the eastern plains, with 40s and low 50s in the mountains.

Monday and Tuesday will be warmer, with highs in the 70s for the plains and 50s in the mountains.

The weather will stay dry in Denver through Wednesday. Winds will increase late-Wednesday, leading to elevated fire danger across the plains.

Moisture moves into the mountains mid-week, followed by a chance for showers Thursday in Denver and some rain and snow possible by next Friday.

