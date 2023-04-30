Sunny and mild Sunday, ahead of a pleasant start to May

DENVER- A pleasant Sunday is ahead, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across the plains. Clouds and winds increase through the afternoon.

Highs will be in the 50s and 60s for the foothills and mountains. There is a slight chance for a few scattered late-day showers.

The weather will stay warm for the start of May with just some building afternoon clouds and a few high-based, gusty thunderstorms possible.

Expect highs in the low to mid-70s Monday and Tuesday. Highs will near 80 degrees on Wednesday, with a better chance for afternoon thunderstorms and slightly cooler weather arriving by the end of the week.

