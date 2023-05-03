Summer-like weather for the Denver metro area today

Denver - It's going to be a gorgeous and almost summer-like afternoon along the Front Range. We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to even low 80s this afternoon.

It will be mild in the mountains as well with highs in the 50s and 60s. This warm mountain weather means we will see some rapid snow melt over the next few days.

Thursday will be a touch cooler and there's a better chance of scattered storms and showers across the state. We will likely see some wet roads for the Thursday evening commute. There is a marginal threat of locally heavy rainfall from slow-moving storms, primarily in the mountains. Combined with snow melt run-off, we could see some areas flooding especially across northwestern Colorado.

The weather will cool a bit late in the week with the best chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

Early next week will turn cooler with a better chance for thunderstorms - some may be severe by next Tuesday.

