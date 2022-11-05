Strong winds expected in the foothills west of Denver today

DENVER — Strong Jet Stream winds aloft will be racing over Colorado Saturday and some of the wind momentum will blow down across the mountains and foothills west of Denver. A High Wind Warning is in effect for elevations between 6,000 and 9,000 feet - gusts to 75 mph will be possible.

Snow will develop over the northern mountains today and will continue through Sunday. Snow totals in the Park Range near Steamboat Springs will be in the 6 to 8 inches range.

In Denver, the winds will also kick up Saturday and those westerly winds of 20-30 mph will warm things up across the plains. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s in the Denver metro area and across the eastern plains.

It will be a touch cooler, with more cloud cover on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s on Sunday afternoon.

The weather will be dry and warmer for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s. The Election Day weather will be warm and dry statewide.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday with rain and snow developing over western Colorado. Snow and colder weather will cover much of the state, including Denver on Thursday.

