Strong spring storm making its way toward Colorado

DENVER — We will see one more mild day before our next spring storm hits the state. There will be a mix of sun and clouds along the Front Range today, with highs in the 60s this afternoon. A few widely scattered rain showers are possible this afternoon, with a better chance of rain overnight.

Our next storm is expected to bring snow, heavy at times, to the mountains and foothills, especially along and east of the Continental Divide. A good soaking rain is likely over the plains on Tuesday afternoon, but that will switch over to all snow on Tuesday night. Snow totals in town will be tricky, but we could see around 5 to 10 inches along the Palmer Divide and 1 to 2 feet in the foothills and mountains west of Fort Collins and Denver.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches have already been issued for the mountains, foothills and Palmer Divide. The heaviest rain and snow will fall late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Rain and snow are set to taper off late Wednesday. Thursday, highs return to the 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Another, weaker storm, will bring cooler temperatures and the chance for showers again on Friday.

