Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Storms return to Colorado Wednesday afternoon and evening

Severe storms possible across the eastern plains Wednesday night
It will be another mostly sunny start to Wednesday with highs in the 80s by early afternoon. More storms and showers are possible this afternoon and evening across the eastern half of the state.
Lisa weather June 21, 2023.jpg
Posted at 5:45 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 08:28:38-04

Summer officially starts Wednesday morning with the summer solstice at 8:57 a.m. We'll see plenty of sunshine early on and highs in the low to mid 80s by early afternoon.

After three pretty hot and dry days, thunderstorms return to our afternoon and evening forecast. These storms could turn severe later Wednesday into overnight. We're looking at a risk of large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain. A flood watch is in effect for portions of the eastern plains through Thursday morning.

Temperatures will cool a bit by Thursday and we'll see more afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

It'll warm up and dry out Friday through the weekend. Expect highs to return to the 80s under a sunny sky each afternoon. It will be a beautiful start on Sunday for Denver's Pride Parade. We'll see 60s early that morning, with 70s during the parade.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020