Storms likely in Denver over the next two days

DENVER — Air quality is improving along the Front Range, and we'll see more sunshine and blue skies for the Thursday morning commute.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely again this afternoon. A few strong to severe storms are possible with some larger hail, gusty winds and lightning. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s near Denver and in the upper 50s to low 60s in the mountains.

The Memorial Day weekend will be mostly pleasant, but there will be some afternoon thunderstorms each day. Highs will be in the 70s on the plains and in the 60s in the mountains.

Monday will be perhaps the warmest and driest day with just a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 80s, so get ready for a warm BOLDERBoulder. We'll see 50s for the start of the run and low 70s by 11 a.m.

