Storm now swirling out of Colorado, but slick and cold conditions remain for the Tuesday morning commute

DENVER — Our storm is now swirling out of Colorado after dropping another inch or so of snow across the Denver metro area overnight. The roads will be slickly through the morning commute and we'll see a little more off and on again snow in the mountains.

Drier but still chilly this afternoon, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s along the Front Range. It will be a little warmer tomorrow with more sunshine!

The weather will dry and milder Thursday, but a new storm will spread snow over the mountains on Friday. This next storm will mainly impact the mountains, with little precipitation expected for lower elevations.

The weekend will be dry with temperatures in the 20s and 30s in the mountains and in the mid to upper 40s for Denver and the eastern plains.

Denver7 Weather

