DENVER — Our next storm is rolling into Colorado, bringing widespread mountain snow, strong winds and rain showers over the plains.

Temperatures will be a lot cooler Thursday with high temperatures only in the 50s across the metro area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern and central mountains until early Friday morning for up to 14 inches of snow.

There's a slight chance that some of this rain will switch over to snow on the plains late Thursday and early Friday as temperatures drop to around freezing over northeastern Colorado.

Friday skies clear statewide. However, it will be windy and chilly with highs only around 50-55 degrees in Denver and in the high 30s to low 40s in the mountains.

Milder conditions return for the weekend with a nice warm up on Saturday and Sunday.

Storm brings colder temps, mountain snow and rain showers for the plains

