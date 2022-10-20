Staying warm & dry the next few days across Colorado

DENVER — Dry weather conditions will continue across Colorado for the next several days, before a cold front brings a change in the weather pattern Sunday and Monday.

Warm temperatures and the dry weather pattern can be expected through Saturday. Expect highs near 80 degrees on Thursday. The record high for October 20 is 83 degrees, set in 1950, the average high is 63 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will remain warm and dry with highs in the mid-to upper 70s. Winds will increase on Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front.

A colder and wetter weather begins on Sunday as a strong cold front passes through Colorado. Rain will begin Sunday and may mix with, or change to, light snow in Denver by Monday morning. Several inches of snow will be likely for the mountains and foothills.

The storm will not be a big one for the Denver area, but there will be a chance of some light snow Sunday night and early Monday - perhaps enough to mark the first official snowfall of the season.

The average date for the first official snow (at least one tenth of an inch) is October 18. Last year, the first official snowfall was not until Dec. 10 - the latest on record since 1882. In 2020, the first snowfall was on Sept. 8. The earliest snowfall was Sept. 3, 1961.

