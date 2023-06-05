Denver metro remains unsettled and cooler than average to start the week

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is ahead for Monday. Fortunately, the wet weather has pretty much taken all of Colorado out of drought conditions.

A weak cold front has stalled across the state. This minor disturbance will help spawn showers and thunderstorms each day.

The risk for severe weather today is low. However, some strong storms may produce pockets of heavy rain at times.

High temperatures will stay cooler than average today, in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees in Denver. Typically in early June, Denver averages a high of 79 degrees.

A gradual warmup is ahead this week! Highs will return to the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, with sunshine in the morning and storms developing in the afternoon.

What's Denver weather like in early June?

Denver in June is a month that acts like summer most of the time but isn’t afraid to show its brooding spring-like contempt whenever it feels the need. Like most of spring, June is a transitional month. It’s a month that lies between the cool rains of May and the warm rains of the monsoon season.

Denver received 5.53" of rain in May, the fourth wettest on record and that wet trend will continue into early June. We tend to see a lot of moisture in the form of severe thunderstorms during June. After all, severe weather season is in full force.

The monthly mean for precipitation is 1.98 inches. The wettest June we saw in Denver was in 1882 when 4.96 inches of moisture fell in the city. And more recently, in 2009, we got 4.69 inches of moisture.

