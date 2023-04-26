Spring storm is quickly clearing out of northern Colorado

DENVER — Our spring storm is already starting to slide east and we're seeing clearing skies from north to south across Colorado. Light rain and snow is possible for the morning commute with wet roads early on.

More sunshine is expected by early afternoon and we'll see highs in the 50s across the Denver metro area with highs closer to 60 degrees near Fort Collins and Greeley.

Temperatures will climb back into the 60s on Thursday under a mostly sunny sky. The winds will kick up Thursday afternoon as we track another storm rolling in Thursday night.

This next storm will bring more rain and snow to the Front Range Thursday night and Friday morning. We might actually see more accumulating snow along the I-25 corridor with this next round because it will get colder by early Friday morning.

Warmer and drier weather will return for the weekend.

