Spring-like across the Denver metro area for the next two days

DENVER — Warm and dry weather can be expected across all of Colorado today. It will feel pretty spring-like both today and tomorrow along the Front Range, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Some neighborhoods will hit a high of near 70 degrees on Wedneesday afternoon.

Our next storm will spread rain and snow across the western slope starting late Tuesday and early Wednesday. The winds will kick on on Wednesday as this storm approaches, but we should stay dry on the plains until Wednesday night.

Rain will develop late Wednesday and switch over to sno by early Thursday, with 1 to 2 inches possible for Denver and the I-25 Corridor. Much heavier snow will fall in the mountains with 6 to 12 inches expected and locally some higher totals above 10,000 feet. Temperatures will be colder on Thursday, with highs only in the 30s.

Friday will be windy and cold with highs in the low 40s for Denver and just in the 20s to low 30s in the mountains where flurries will linger. Saturday should be cool and dry, followed by another chance for some rain and snow on Sunday.

