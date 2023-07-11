Near triple-digit heat for the Colorado's Eastern plains Tuesday

So far, it's been a pretty cool summer but things are about to heat up. Monday was only our second day of 90-degree heat this year but today will be day three!

Tuesday will also likely be our hottest day of the year so far, with highs in the upper 90s. We'll see 90s through Thursday under a mostly sunny sky. There will be highs in the upper 90s to low 100s over southeastern Colorado and in the Grand Junction area.

By the end of the week, it will be sightly cooler with a better chance for storms across Eastern Colorado. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s on Friday with a few storms possible.

Unfortunately, the weekend will be cooler with a better chance for thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures in Denver and across Eastern Colorado will drop back into the 80s with more clouds and a better chance for storms. Western Colorado will remain hot and dry.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.