It's going to be another hot day with some near-record highs for the Denver metro area Tuesday afternoon. This heatwave will gradually spread farther to the north and east and will cover much of the lower 48 states.

We'll see highs in the upper 90s across the northeastern plains with triple-digit temps across southern Colorado.

Some near-record highs for the Denver metro area

We'll see a few more storms pop up Tuesday afternoon and these will produce some brief but heavy rain, intense lightning and we could see some larger hail on the far eastern plains.

Western Colorado will remain very hot and dry with temperatures in the low 100s in the Grand Valley and in the upper 70s to mid 80s in the mountains.

This will be our longest streak of 90-degree heat of the year so far. We still haven't see any triple-digit days, but we'll get pretty close to it over the next two days.

