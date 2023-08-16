Some near-record highs across the Denver metro area

It's a gorgeous and mild start to our day, but it's going to get hot in a hurry.

We'll see plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid- to upper 90s across northeastern Colorado. More triple-digit heat is expected across the southeastern plains.

There will be lots of sunshine this morning, with just a few building clouds this afternoon. There is a slight chance of an isolated gusty thunderstorm later today, but very little moisture is making its way over the eastern plains.

Temperatures will soar into the 90s each day for lower elevations. Expect upper 70s to mid 80s in the mountains.

This pattern will continue through Sunday and into early next week. Although we'll see a slightly better chance of afternoon storms this weekend.

