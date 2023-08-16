Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Some near-record highs across the Denver metro area

Long streak of 90-degree heat in store for eastern Colorado
Denver7 weather
Denver7
Denver7 weather
Posted at 5:43 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 07:43:21-04

It's a gorgeous and mild start to our day, but it's going to get hot in a hurry.

We'll see plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid- to upper 90s across northeastern Colorado. More triple-digit heat is expected across the southeastern plains.

There will be lots of sunshine this morning, with just a few building clouds this afternoon. There is a slight chance of an isolated gusty thunderstorm later today, but very little moisture is making its way over the eastern plains.

Temperatures will soar into the 90s each day for lower elevations. Expect upper 70s to mid 80s in the mountains.

This pattern will continue through Sunday and into early next week. Although we'll see a slightly better chance of afternoon storms this weekend.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020