Light snow will continue to fall through the early Friday morning hours, with around 1 to 2 inches of total accumulation across the Denver metro area. We'll see some slightly heavier totals south of town near the Palmer Divide.

If you are driving in the high country you might run into slippery conditions on Friday. More light snow is possible throughout the day.

Areas north of I-70 (Greeley to Fort Collins to Sterling) shouldn't expect to see much if any snow - as this system will keep most of the energy south.

It looks like the snow will be completely move out of metro Denver by later afternoon and temperatures will climb into the mid-40s.

Skies clear for the weekend and warmer and drier weather will settle back in. We'll see highs near 50 degrees on Saturday and closer to 60 degrees by Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures are expected to be well above average, soaring to the upper 50s to even low 60s Monday through Wednesday - feeling more like Spring-time!

Snow will continue across the Denver metro area through the Friday morning drive

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.