Snow in the Colorado high country, with gusty winds on the plains

DENVER — A fast moving cold front will race across Colorado today. This front will drop 5 to 10 inches of snow over the mountains and will bring increasing clouds to the plains, with gusty winds by midday.

The winds will be the biggest impact along the Front Range. Winds will increase to gusts up 40-60 mph along the foothills by late morning and driving conditions in the mountains and foothills will be difficult. Some blowing dust on the plains will create poor visibility and drivers with high profile vehicles will have to hold tightly to the steering wheel!

Winds will lessen Tuesday evening, but another storm system will approach Colorado for Wednesday. More snow will fall in the mountains with 4 to 8 inches possible. Denver and the I-25 Corridor will get a mix of light rain and snow Wednesday, but amounts should be light.

Skies will clear early Thursday, with chilly temperatures, but no bitter cold. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s in Denver and in the 20s in the mountains with good skiing conditions thanks to the fresh snow.

Friday may again see a little light rain and snow for Denver and a few inches of snow in the mountains - ahead of some warmer weather that will move into the region for the weekend into early next week.

