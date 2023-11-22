Snow forecasted to hit Denver metro area evening of Thanksgiving

The Denver metro is experiencing its last day of unseasonably warm temperatures for a few days. Temperatures reached into the upper 60s across the plains and it's possible a few places could even reach 70 degrees as a high, according to the National Weather Service of Boulder area forecast discussion.

"We won't be seeing these readings again anytime soon so here is your chance to enjoy the outdoors. Rake the last leaves and finish decorating for the upcoming Christmas season," NWS Boulder said.

Snow is forecasted to hit the Denver metro area the evening of Thanksgiving.

As you've heard, we have a little snow coming for the tail end of Thanksgiving! More info on snow amounts/timing on the way, but for now here's a look at snowfall probabilities for a few locations (Thu PM - Sat PM).



"Winter comes knocking on our doorstep for Thanksgiving day, with high temperatures plummeting around 25-30 degrees relative to Wednesday in the wake of a morning cold front," NWS Boulder said.

There will be widespread travel impacts for all areas Thursday night into Friday morning as below-freezing temperatures are expected to set in Friday iintoSaturday.

Snowfall intensity will likely be limited for lower elevations, especially east of Interstate 25, according to the NWS Boulder. The Foothills will likely get the greatest amount of snow Thursday night, causing difficult travel for Highways 34, 36 and 14, NWS Boulder said. The Foothills could see more than 6 inches of snow, and possibly as many as 8 inches. "Regardless of the exact snow amounts, the cold remains the real kicker, and confidence is high that temperatures will not climb out of the 20`s both Friday and Saturday. With fresh snow cover, some single digit lows will certainly be possible for parts of the plains and urban corridor Saturday morning," NWS Boulder said.

More dry and mild weather will start Sunday, but it'll still be cooler than average.

