Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Snow for the Colorado High Country, a few rain showers on the plains

Partly sunny and a bit cooler this weekend in Denver
Heavy mountain snow tapers off and conditions improve Saturday. Highs in town will be in the low 50s with sun and clouds
Posted at 6:13 AM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 09:26:18-05

DENVER — A few showers rolled over the Denver-metro area early Saturday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today, with highs a touch cooler, in the low 50s.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Colorado high country for significant snow through Saturday. Expect difficult travel on Saturday morning if you are heading to the mountains for some skiing or boarding.

A storm system moved across the mountains faster than earlier models suggested, and conditions will "rapidly improve" after the heaviest snow ends by mid-morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s for lower elevations today and in the upper 20s to low 30s in the mountains.

Sunday will be windy and cooler, with highs in the upper 40s in Denver. Some snow will linger in the mountains with highs in the upper 20s.

Warmer weather will return next week! On Monday, highs will be in the 50s, Tuesday will be in the 60s! The next chance for rain and snow in Denver will be next Thursday.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020