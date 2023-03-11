Snow for the Colorado High Country, a few rain showers on the plains

DENVER — A few showers rolled over the Denver-metro area early Saturday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today, with highs a touch cooler, in the low 50s.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Colorado high country for significant snow through Saturday. Expect difficult travel on Saturday morning if you are heading to the mountains for some skiing or boarding.

A storm system moved across the mountains faster than earlier models suggested, and conditions will "rapidly improve" after the heaviest snow ends by mid-morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s for lower elevations today and in the upper 20s to low 30s in the mountains.

Sunday will be windy and cooler, with highs in the upper 40s in Denver. Some snow will linger in the mountains with highs in the upper 20s.

Warmer weather will return next week! On Monday, highs will be in the 50s, Tuesday will be in the 60s! The next chance for rain and snow in Denver will be next Thursday.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.