Snow and cold along the Front Range today, much warmer across Colorado by mid-week

Heavier snow expected north and east of Denver
Much of the Denver metro area is waking up to a bit of snow this morning — likely between 1-2 inches. Things will dry out this afternoon.
Posted at 5:43 AM, Mar 27, 2023
DENVER — Snow will continue to fall through the morning commute with mainly wet roads near Denver but slushy and snow-covered roads to the north near Fort Collins.

This snow will move off the I-25 corridor by mid-morning. We'll likely end up with around 1 to 2 inches of snow near Denver, 2 to 4 inches closer to Fort Collins and 3 to 6 inches across the northeastern plains.

A winter weather advisory in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday for that 3-6 inches of snow across the northeastern plains.

Today will be the coldest day of the week. We'll see highs in the 30s this afternoon but the gustier winds will make it feel more like 20s.

Temperatures will then warm into the low 50s on Tuesday, upper 50s on Wednesday, and then 60s return by Thursday — feeling more like spring!

Another storm will bring a light rain-snow mix late Thursday into early Friday. It will be slightly cooler on Friday for the last day of the month.

