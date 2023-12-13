Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Slick roads across the Denver metro area for the Wednesday morning commute

More cold and light snow in store on Wednesday
It will be a chilly and slick day with a chance of light snow along the Front Range through early evening. Some heavier snow is possible east and south of Denver Wednesday afternoon.
Lisa weather December 13, 2023.jpg
Posted at 5:37 AM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 07:51:47-05

Light snow fell overnight Tuesday and we're seeing a wintry mix for the early morning commute Wednesday. A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Wednesday for the Palmer Divide and foothills due to the slick roads.

It will be chilly again Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Light snow is possible off and on throughout the day, with some heavier totals south and east of Denver. Southeastern Colorado will get more snow with 3 to 5 inches possible.

Thursday will be cool, but dry as the storm system moves southeast of Colorado. Highs will be in the 40s. Friday will be sunny and milder with low 50s expected.

Warmer and drier weather will settle in by the end of the week with mid to upper 50s on Saturday and highs near 60 degrees on Sunday.

Slick roads across the Denver metro area for the Wednesday morning commute

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020