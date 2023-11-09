Watch Now
Skies quickly clearing as our storm moves out of Colorado

Sunny but chilly in Denver Thursday afternoon
It's going to be a beautiful but chilly Thursday afternoon. We'll see plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Posted at 5:59 AM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 08:03:56-05

It will be a cold start to this Thursday, but skies are clearing out as our storm moves out of the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 40s to even low 50s by Thursday afternoon.

Warmer weather will settle in for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50 on Friday and Saturday, with low 60s by Saturday. This warmer weather continues into the first of next week.

It will be unseasonably warm for mid-November, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s by the middle of next week.

Skies clearing as storm moves out of Colorado

