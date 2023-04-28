Watch Now
Skies quickly clearing across Colorado as our storm moves out

More sunshine and highs in the 50s across the Denver metro area
There could be some wet roads for the Friday morning commute, but dry roads by lunch. Mostly sunny and cool Friday afternoon with highs in the 50s.
Posted at 5:39 AM, Apr 28, 2023
After a quick dose of heavy rain and some snow overnight, our spring storms is moving out and skies are clearing across Colorado.

We'll see partly sunny skies for the morning drive, with more sunshine and highs in the 50s this afternoon. It will be chilly but dry for tonight's Rockies game.

Warmer and drier weather will return for the weekend. We're expecting more sunshine and highs near 70 degrees both Saturday and Sunday under a mostly sunny skies. More 50s and 60s for the mountains and drier conditions across the high mountain passes.

