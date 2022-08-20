Showers and thunderstorms across Colorado through the weekend

DENVER — Scattered storms and showers will continue over Colorado through Sunday, as monsoon moisture from the south combines with a cold front and a series of weak upper air disturbances over the central Rockies.

Highs Saturday topped out in the upper 70s to low 80s in the Denver metro area, with 50s and 60s in the mountains. Overnight there may even be enough cool air in the mountains for a little dusting of snow across the peaks above 13,000 feet, so do not be surprised to see a little coating of white on the high mountains Sunday morning!

Storms will develop again on Sunday afternoon, and high temperatures will be in the low 80s in Denver. The rain chances are a little lower Sunday, but there will be enough of a chance to warrant taking the rain gear along. Heavier rain is expected in the mountains, with an elevated risk of flash flooding over burn areas.

Warmer weather will return early next week with highs to the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. The rain chances will be lower, but some isolated thunderstorms will be possible each day - especially in the mountains.

Denver7 Weather

