Showers and storms continue across Colorado Sunday

The stage is set for a busy weather period across Colorado, especially along and east of the Continental Divide.

Wet and cooler than average conditions continue for Sunday. Fortunately, the wet weather has pretty much taken all of Colorado out of drought conditions.

A weak cold front has stalled across the state. This minor disturbance will help spawn showers and thunderstorms each day through Monday.

Some strong storms and widespread rain, heavy at times, will be possible again Sunday.

High temperatures will stay cooler than average over the next several days in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees in Denver.

A gradual warm-up, along with just a few scattered afternoon storms are ahead through next week.

What's Denver weather like in early June?

Denver in June is a month that acts like summer most of the time but isn’t afraid to show its brooding spring-like contempt whenever it feels the need. Like most of spring, June is a transitional month. It’s a month that lies between the cool rains of May and the warm rains of the monsoon season.

Denver received 5.53" of rain in May, the fourth wettest on record and that wet trend will continue into early June. We tend to see a lot of moisture in the form of severe thunderstorms during June, after all, severe weather season is in full force.

The monthly mean for precipitation is 1.98 inches. The wettest June we saw in Denver was in 1882, when 4.96 inches of moisture fell in the city. And more recently, in 2009, we got 4.69 inches of moisture.

