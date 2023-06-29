Severe thunderstorms likely across Colorado's eastern plains Thursday

A Denver7 Weather Action Day is in effect for the eastern plains of Colorado through Thursday afternoon. We're expecting more storms that could produce large hail, intense lightning, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.

Warm and dry weather will continue over western Colorado with fire danger remaining high. More 90s in store across the western slop Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s by early afternoon and storms will develop by 2 p.m. along the Front Range. These storms will pick up steam as they travel north and east of downtown.

More storms and showers are possible Friday and it will be a cool end to June. Friday will only see highs in the low 70s for Denver and in the 60s in the foothills west of town. The western half of Colorado will remain very warm and dry.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s for Denver and the 70s in the mountains. Looking ahead, the weather will be very warm on Monday with highs near 90 degrees in Denver.

The weather will stay warm, but not too hot for the Fourth of July. There will be a chance for some thunderstorms, but it does not appear to be a really wet holiday forecast!

