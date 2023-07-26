Severe storms possible across Colorado's eastern plains Wednesday

We'll see another day of 90s, but it won't be quite as hot as Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s across the Denver metro area with more 70s and low 80s in the mountains.

A few more storms and showers are possible Wednesday afternoon with a risk of severe weather on the eastern plains. We could see some heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and larger hail.

The western slope will remain very hot and dry with temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. We'll see upper 70s to mid 80s in the mountains with some early afternoon storms and showers.

This will be Denver's longest streak of 90-degree heat of the year so far and will continue through the weekend. We'll see a chance of storms each and every afternoon, and that will help to cool things off for the early evening hours.

