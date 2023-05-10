Severe storms for the Front Range today

DENVER — A strong storm system is now moving into the region and will bring the threat of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Be prepared for a busy weather day today. A Denver7 Weather Action Day is in effect.

Denver and the eastern plains are under a moderate risk for severe weather on Wednesday with strong winds, large hail and tornadoes possible. We'll also see some areas of heavy rain and localized flooding. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. In the mountains, rain and snow will develop with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Thursday will be cool with periods of rain for lower elevations and a mix of rain and snow in the mountains. Several inches of snow can be expected above 9,000 feet. A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of the high country. We could see 1 to 2 inches of rain across the plains over the next few days.

Friday will stay cool and unsettled with periods of showers. The weekend will also be rather cool and showery (sorry to all the moms).

Early next week will gradually warm up and dry out.

