Severe storms expected across Colorado's eastern plains Thursday

Temperatures forecasted to be in the 80s Thursday with afternoon storms for the Denver metro area
There's an enhanced risk of severe storms Thursday on the eastern plains stretching into Kansas.
Lisa weather August 3, 2023.jpg
Posted at 5:45 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 07:51:08-04

Skies are gradually clearing out Thursday morning after more storms and showers rolled through the Denver metro area.

We'll see mostly sunny skies through early afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. More storms and showers will develop along the Front Range by 2 p.m.

There is a risk of severe weather along the I-25 corridor and that risk goes up farther east. One of the biggest concerns will be heavy rain, large hail and damaging winds.

Large hail and strong winds possible with storms Thursday

A cold front will usher in some cooler weather this weekend. We'll see highs in the 80s on Saturday but 70s on Sunday. We won't experience dry weather until next week.

