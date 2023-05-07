Watch Now
Scattered thunderstorms returning over the next 7 days

Highs in the low 70s Sunday
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast for 5/6.
Posted at 6:15 AM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 08:15:48-04

DENVER- Another pleasant day is ahead, with sunshine and highs in the low 70s Sunday.

There will then be a slight chance for a few late-day thunderstorms across the plains, with scattered showers and a few isolated storms in the mountains. Light snow is possible over higher mountain peaks.

Morning lows will be in the low 40s for lower elevations and upper 20s to mid-30s in the mountains

Monday and Tuesday will be warm and mainly dry with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s in Denver.

Next Wednesday will turn a little cooler with a better chance for thunderstorms. By Thursday, rain and thunderstorms will be likely.

Friday will remain a little cool and showery with highs staying in the middle 60s.

