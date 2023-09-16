Saturday's weather forecast for Rocky Mountain Showdown in Boulder

DENVER — DENVER — After a stretch of cloudy and cooler days, much warmer weather will settle in for the weekend. It'll be nice conditions if you plan on any outdoor activities across the Front Range, including heading to the big CU vs. CSU game in Boulder.

Sunshine finally returns with afternoon highs reaching into the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday across Colorado's Front Range.

In Boulder, the noon temperature should be near 69 degrees, warming to 75 degrees at 5 p.m. before dropping to the upper 60s by the 8 p.m. kickoff at Folsom Field.

It'll be chilly by the end of the game as the temperature should drop into the low 60s, but there's no precipitation expected.

Conditions also look great for Sunday's Broncos game.

Temperatures will remain on the warm side into the first of next week with low 80s from Monday through Wednesday.

Here's the hourly forecast for Boulder.

